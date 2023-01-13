Türkiye has demanded Sweden immediately cut its support to anti-Ankara terrorists and their sympathisers in the Nordic country after loyalists of the PKK/YPG terror group organised a provocative event in capital Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this heinous act carried out very clearly and unequivocally by the members of this bloody terrorist organisation there, and we urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps without further delay and fulfil the demands that we have expressed very concretely at this point," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday,accusing Stockholm of going back on its past promises to Ankara.

Altun was reacting to a gathering of terror supporters who converged in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a puppet –– likened to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan –– by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of this moment on social media.

"We are not interested in words but rather in action. We anticipate the commitments made in the Madrid trilateral memorandum to be fulfilled. This is our stance," Altun said.

'Hand over terrorists'

Altun said while Ankara is fighting for regional peace, it is also fighting against global terrorism for the past 20 years and has paid a high price in the process.

"In this regard, as President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has repeatedly stated, we request support from our allies, especially Western countries, and actors whom we consider as friends," he said.

"Unfortunately, we have seen for a long time that Western countries, European countries prefer to support terrorist organisations instead of supporting their ally, Türkiye. By protecting terrorist organisations, they are essentially betraying their own social peace and global peace."

Altun said Türkiye held several meetings with the Swedish government and told them to "stop the terrorist activities on your own land; break your ties with FETO and the PKK" even before the NATO discussion began.

When Sweden's membership in NATO came into question, Altun said, Ankara repeated its demands and warned "as long as you protect terrorist organisations, you cannot be in alliance with us in NATO."

"We urge you [Sweden] again to fulfill your commitment to hand over the terrorists to Türkiye. We urge you to prevent these terrorist organisations from operating on your lands," the Turkish official added.

The Turkish communications director warned that European countries protecting terror groups would deprive them of the strategic, geopolitical and demographic opportunities that Türkiye will provide.