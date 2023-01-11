WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian dead from injuries by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank
Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, was wounded during an operation by the Israeli army in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, where troops had surrounded a house, witnesses say.
Palestinian dead from injuries by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank
In a related development, the NGO Palestinian Prisoners Society said "the Israeli army arrested 15 Palestinians from several provinces in the West Bank." / Reuters Archive
January 11, 2023

A Palestinian has died of injuries sustained after being wounded by Israeli army bullets in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ahmad Abu Junaid, 21, from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, died at Rafidia Hospital where he was transported after he was shot, said the ministry on Wednesday.

Witnesses said he was wounded during an operation by the Israeli army in the refugee camp where troops surrounded a house. The operation led to clashes between Israeli troops and dozens of Palestinians.

READ MORE:Explained: history of Israeli assault on the Palestinian flag

In a related development, the NGO Palestinian Prisoners Society said "the Israeli army arrested 15 Palestinians from several provinces in the West Bank."

Recommended

Fights usually occur during arrests carried out by the Israeli army during night raids on the homes of the targeted, according to Palestinian human rights organisations.

Detainees are transferred to temporary detention centres in occupied West Bank settlements before they are interrogated and released, or transferred to central interrogation centres and prisons.

READ MORE: Palestine's death toll rises as Israeli troops kill in 'cold blood'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot