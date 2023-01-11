The Taliban’s governance of Afghanistan is a challenge for the international community and will impose limits to what can be achieved, but it’s a reality the world should come to terms with for the sake of the Afghan people, according to a recent report about the conflict-torn country.

The report from the foreign policy think tank Center on International Cooperation (CIC) holds as a premise that despite its frowned-upon policies such as the restrictions on women and girls — which drew criticism from Türkiye, the US, EU, and more — the Taliban is a source of stability in Afghanistan and their collapse would worsen turmoil.

“The assumption or hope all along has been that the Taliban’s need for assistance would make them willing to agree to demands. However, for the last 18 months they have been proving wrong those who believed that the West had influence through the possibility of diplomatic recognition and economic assistance,” the report’s author Paul Fishstein told TRT World.

“Some observers continue to hold onto the belief that potential assistance is a source of leverage for the West. The more likely reality is that they are not likely to compromise on deeply held beliefs, the violation of which could put movement unity at risk,” he added.

So far, international aid to Afghanistan has mostly been dependent on the Taliban’s adherence to certain demands around human rights, governance, and more. But the Taliban has been reluctant to play according to the donor countries’ rules and conditions.

“The draconian restrictions recently imposed on girls and women, unfortunately, underline one of the paper’s conclusions – that Taliban leadership will pursue policies that reflect their theological worldview and their interpretation of Islamic law,” Fishstein said.

The international community is therefore faced with a challenge that it can no longer ignore, the author argues in the report: it must “walk the tightrope” to deliver the necessary help to the Afghan people and alleviate their suffering by moving past political concerns of “endorsing, legitimising or subsidising the Taliban.”

‘A moral imperative’

“Domestic politics in the West, especially the US but, as we’ve recently seen, also Germany, pose the main constraint to providing assistance to Afghanistan. I think the West will go to extraordinary lengths to avoid the risk of being seen to recognize or endorse the Taliban,” Fishstein told TRT World.

But such an approach also exacerbates the suffering of Afghanistan’s population.

“There’s a moral imperative to find a way to provide assistance that helps the Afghan people,” Fishstein said, adding that “one could make the intellectual point that any aid implicitly helps the Taliban, but that has to be weighed against the primary objective of helping the Afghan people.”