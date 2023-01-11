When Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil’s elections in late October 2022, the leftist leader pledged to govern Brazil without discriminating against anyone for ideological reasons, insisting “there are not two Brazils”.

The vow came in the aftermath of what some had called arguably Brazil’s most divisive and polarising election since the country’s return to democracy.

Four months later, on January 8, Brazil’s democracy was shaken after thousands of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and ransacked the Planalto Palace (President’s office), Congress and the Supreme Federal Court in the nation’s capital, Brasilia.

Lula then decreed a federal intervention, allowing the army to contain the thousands who bypassed security barricades - pledging to hold them accountable and investigate who had financially supported it.

On January 9, Lula held meetings with military commanders, state governors and world leaders who he said were “unanimous in defence and support of democracy in our country” while large-scale pro-democracy rallies took place across Brazil.

The Supreme Court also removed Governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha from his post for three months.

On January 10, authorities also ordered the arrest of ex-Bolsonaro justice minister Anderson Torres who was the Federal District Security Secretary during the mob attack on the presidential building in Brasilia.

At least 1,500 Bolsonaro supporters were detained, though some have been released.

Experts warn Lula’s task to restore order will be challenging.

“It does not depend entirely on Lula’s government, but also state governors (many of whom are aligned to Bolsonaro), the international community, social movements, and last but not least the market forces that enabled Bolsonarism to thrive,” says Rodrigo Duque Estrada Campos, PhD researcher at The University of York and documentary filmmaker.

“But it starts with the need to de-radicalise state institutions, primarily through thorough investigation and prosecution not only of the Sunday attackers, but all of the criminal activities perpetrated by the government (pandemic mismanagement, digital militias used to spread fake news targeting political opponents, widespread corruption, interference in Police Forces, and so on,” Campos tells TRT World.

“The same needs to be applied in the security forces, which has become a haven for extremist ideologies to flourish.”

“Longstanding allies”

Lula faces the stark reality of containing an emboldened far-right whose ideas have taken a strong foothold in Brazil.

Dr Tatiana Dourado, a researcher at Brazil’s National Institute of Science and Technology in Digital Democracy, tells TRT World, “along with more recent political crises, in recent years, radical and extremist ideas are more visible in the Brazilian political and social landscape.”

“The far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, his allied politicians and his supporters have been insisting on voter fraud false claims in the last four years. These voter fraud false claims were mixed with several anti-left conspiracies that are used to attack public institutions and weaken the electoral process itself,” says Dourado.

“Since Bolsonaro didn’t publicly acknowledge the electoral defeat, the imagination of his radical followers – called Bolsonarists – is fuelled by the idea that there will be a way to prevent the country from having a left-wing government,” adds Dourado.

In 2018, Lula was a presidential candidate until graft charges cut short his political aspirations, as he was sent to prison and Bolsonaro won the presidency.