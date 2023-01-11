Cardinal George Pell - who was convicted and later cleared of sexual abuse in Australia - has died in Rome aged 81, a church official confirmed.

"It is with deep sadness that I can confirm His Eminence, Cardinal George Pell, passed away in Rome in the early hours of this morning," Australian Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in a statement provided to AFP news agency.

"This news comes as a great shock to all of us."

Pell died of complications related to a hip surgery he had undergone in a Rome hospital on Tuesday, according to Italian local media.

Before he was imprisoned in Australia, Pell was widely seen as the right-hand man of Pope Francis and the third most powerful figure in the church.

Prisoned for sexual abuse

In 2014, he was tasked with rooting out church corruption as the head of the Secretariat for the Economy.

Pell voluntarily returned to Australia in 2017 to face charges of sexual abuse, which he strenuously denied until his death.

The first trial ended in a hung jury, but a second trial found Pell guilty of sexually abusing two 13-year-old choirboys in the 1990s.

