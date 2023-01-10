Russian Twitter campaigns during the 2016 presidential race in the US reached a small number of users, most of whom were highly partisan Republicans who were already likely supporters of Donald Trump and arguably least likely to need influencing, a report published this week says.

In addition, the study found that despite Russia’s influence operations on the platform, there were no measurable changes in attitudes, polarisation, or voting behaviour among voters.

For years, the Kremlin has denied interfering in the 2016 election won by Donald Trump, with President Vladimir Putin once categorically saying that “we didn’t meddle, we aren’t meddling and we will not meddle in any elections".

The latest research, conducted by the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics and published in the journal Nature, investigates the relationship between Russia’s foreign influence campaign on Twitter during the 2016 US presidential election and the political attitudes and voting behaviour of ordinary US social media users. It finds there is no significant relationship between the two.

“My personal sense coming out of this is that this got way overhyped,” Josh Tucker, one of the report’s authors and co-director of the Centre for Social Media told The Washington Post.

Multiple points

“Now we’re looking back at data and we can see how concentrated this was in one small portion of the population, and how the fact that people who were being exposed to these were really, really likely to vote for Trump,” Tucker said. “And then we have this data to show we can’t find any relationship between being exposed to these tweets and people’s change in attitudes.”

The study, carried out by researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Trinity College Dublin, and the Technical University of Munich, examined survey data containing responses from 1,496 US respondents who consented to provide their Twitter account information, as well as answer questions concerning their political attitudes and beliefs at multiple points during the 2016 US election campaign.