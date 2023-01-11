Tensions between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are flaring up at a time the government of President Ebrahim Raisi seems to be more vulnerable than ever, hobbled by a daunting economic crisis at home and three months of nationwide protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman under police custody.

As a presidential candidate, Raisi had pledged to remedy the nation’s economic woes, strike a deal with world powers on reviving the stalled nuclear talks and pursue a balanced foreign policy characterised by cemented ties with neighbours.

On multiple occasions, he had lamented that the country was not engaged in sufficient trade and political partnerships with 15 neighbouring countries, vowing to unleash those potentials quickly.

On most of those campaign promises, his performance has been disappointing.

Nearly 16 months into his presidency, Raisi still needs a clear roadmap for his foreign policy priorities, and a bitter diplomatic fallout with Azerbaijan suggests his strong-neighbourhood agenda has also been a non-starter.

“The lack of a proper understanding of international relations and the global dynamics has caused Raisi’s foreign policy to be born dead,” Abdolrasool Divsallar, a visiting professor at Italy’s Universita Cattolica, tells TRT World.

After Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Tehran on November 1, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took a swing at Iran for hosting the Armenian leader, saying in thinly veiled denunciations that the leaders of a state “who destroy mosques” shouldn’t be welcomed in Muslim countries.

Also, the Azerbaijani leader has reportedly declined an invitation by Raisi to visit Tehran, and a proposed trip to Baku by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, scheduled for November 4, has been postponed.

The primary driver of the current dust-up between the two neighbours is Iran’s piecemeal efforts to cosy up to Armenia and lend it strategic support in its confrontation with Azerbaijan. This is while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had consistently thrown his weight behind Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh, railing against the Armenian authorities for “suppressing” the region’s Muslim residents.

But as Azerbaijan allows Israel to gain an extended footprint in the South Caucasus, a wedge is being driven by Tehran and Baku. For some time, Iran has found it expedient to forge more intimate ties with Armenia, which surrendered vast swaths of the territories it previously controlled during the Karabakh War of 2020 and is scrambling to dodge international isolation.

In October 2021, at the height of tensions with Iran, Aliyev told the Italian daily La Repubblica he missed the cordial bonds he had created with former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and was disappointed that relations with Iran had nosedived.

Policy paralysis?

Many experts see the decline of relations with Azerbaijan as a microcosm of the broader failure of President Raisi’s strong neighbourhood ideal. To be sure, his botched diplomacy has plunged Iran into further isolation at a time there is no rapprochement happening with the US, traditional partners in Asia such as Japan and South Korea have been alienated, and no breakthrough with Europe is on the horizon.