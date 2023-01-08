Several hundred people have marched through the streets of El Paso in US state of Texas, and when they arrived at a group of migrants huddling outside a church, they sang to them "no estan solos" — "you are not alone."

Around 300 migrants have taken refuge on sidewalks outside Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, some of them afraid to seek more formal shelters, advocates say, amid new restrictions meant to crack down on illegal border crossings.

This is the scene that will greet President Joe Biden on his first, politically thorny visit to the southern border on Sunday.

The president announced last week that Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans will be expelled to Mexico if they enter the US illegally — an expansion of a pandemic-era immigration policy called Title 42.

The announcement said that up to 30,000 qualifying migrants a month would be allowed into the United States from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela if they arrive by plane.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in El Paso in the afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday in the so-called "Three Amigos" summit.

READ MORE:Top US court keeps Covid-era curbs in place to block migrants

Deportation of Venezuelans

Dylan Corbett, who runs the nonprofit Hope Border Institute, said the city is experiencing an increasing "climate of fear."

He said immigration enforcement agencies have already started ratcheting up deportations to Mexico, and he senses a rising level of tension and confusion.

The president's new policy expands on an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the US, which began in October.

Corbett said many Venezuelans have since been left in limbo, putting a strain on local resources.

He said expanding those policies to other migrants will only worsen the circumstances for them on the ground.

"It's a very difficult situation because they can’t go forward and they can’t go back," he said.