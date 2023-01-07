WORLD
Casualties as trains collide in Mexico's capital
Two metro trains collide in Mexico City tunnel, killing one person and injuring dozens, say authorities in megacity of 20 million.
Local media say trains collided in a tunnel between Potrero and La Raza stations on north-south line three. / Reuters
January 7, 2023

At least one person has been killed and 57 others injured in a train collision in Mexico's capital. 

The person killed on Saturday morning's accident was a young woman, Mexico City's security head Omar Garcia told local media Grupo Milenio.

Garcia shared an updated list of the injured later, and the city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the site.

Four others who were trapped on one wagon on Line 3 were rescued and are in good health, Garcia said earlier.

Local media reported the trains collided in a tunnel between the Potrero and La Raza stations on the north-south line three.

Dozens of police and soldiers swarmed into the nearby subway stations, while ambulances and rescue teams arrived to treat the injured.

Recommended

Maintenance shortcomings

Inaugurated in 1969, the Mexico City Metro covers 226 kilometres with 195 stations on 12 lines.

A variety of accidents have taken place on the metro in recent years.

The most serious was the May 2021 collapse of a rail overpass on Line 12 that killed 26 people and injured more than 60.

Maintenance shortcomings were identified as one of that accident's causes.

READ MORE:Scores of casualties as Mexico City metro overpass collapses

