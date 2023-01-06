President Joe Biden has marked the second anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol by awarding the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to 14 people, some of them posthumously, who battled to defend America's democracy after the 2020 election.

In a White House ceremony on Friday, Biden, a Democrat, described the violence that wounded 140 police as "fuelled by lies."

As he spoke, Republicans, many of them loyal to former president Donald Trump, who pushed the false election claims, struggled for a fourth straight day to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives.

"All of it was fuelled by lies about the 2020 election, but on this day two years ago, our democracy held because we the people...did not flinch," Biden said.

"History will remember your names..remember your courage and remember your bravery," Biden said.

The honorees also included former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who resisted pressure to overturn the 2020 election results in their states, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted rioters from the Senate floor while lawmakers were evacuating, and Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman, who was falsely accused by Trump of election fraud.

The White House on Friday added two names to the list, both of whom took their own lives in the aftermath of January 6, US Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood and Washington police officer Jeffrey Smith.

Freeman was forced to flee her home last year after death threats from angry Trump supporters.

Trump on Wednesday targeted Freeman by name again to his nearly five million followers on his social media platform.

Biden said Freeman and others fought back against "predators and peddlers of lies" about the 2020 election won by Biden.

Warranted award

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the attack on the Capitol, was awarded a posthumous medal.

Washington's chief medical examiner ruled that Sicknick died of natural causes following multiple strokes after the attack on the Capitol.

His parents, Charles and Gladys Sicknick, accepted the award on his behalf.