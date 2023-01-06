The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone, authorities said.

In a blow-by-blow description of the battles that killed 10 military personnel and 19 suspected members of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Defence Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday that cartel gunmen opened fire on troops with .50-caliber machine guns.

The army responded by calling in Blackhawk helicopter gunships to attack a convoy of 25 cartel vehicles, including truck-mounted cartel gun platforms, on Thursday.

The running shootouts killed one Culiacan policeman and wounded 17 police officers and 35 military personnel.

The cartel then opened fire on the military aircraft, forcing two of them down with "a significant number of impacts" in each of the two aircraft, Sandoval said.

The gang then sent hordes of gunmen to attack fixed-wing aircraft, both military and civilian, at the city’s international airport.

The gunmen also shot up airport buildings in a bid to prevent authorities from flying the captured cartel boss out of the city, but, Sandoval said, authorities anticipating the resistance had loaded Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed "El Raton" (The Mouse), onto a military helicopter to fly him back to Mexico City.

The Mexican administration bagged the high-profile cartel figure days before hosting US President Joe Biden.

Samuel Gonzalez, who founded Mexico's special prosecutor's office for organised crime in the 1990s, said Guzman's capture was a "gift" ahead of Biden's visit.

The Mexican government "is working to have a calm visit," he said.

Culiacan residents may still support cartel

The scope of Thursday’s violence was such that Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha said cartel gunmen showed up at local hospitals, trying to abduct doctors and take them away to treat wounded fighters.

Rocha said that gunmen would be treated if they showed up at hospitals, but that gunmen shouldn't try to abduct medical personnel.

"It got to the point that at one moment the doctors were saying 'we are getting out of here'," recalled Rocha, saying police had reinforced security and convinced the doctors to stay.