Kosovo has reopened its biggest border crossing with Serbia hours after Serb protesters in the north promised to remove roadblocks, easing a surge in tensions that has alarmed world powers.

Barricades were dismantled on the Serbian side of the Merdare border point on Thursday, and Kosovo announced the opening of the crossing a day after the European Union and the US urged both parties to ease a simmering crisis.

Late on Wednesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the removal of the barricades during his meeting with Kosovo Serb representatives near the border.

Both the EU and US have been pressing Kosovo and Serbia to step back from a mounting confrontation that has seen Serbia put its army on the highest combat alert.

Serbs in northern Kosovo had erected the roadblocks since December 10 in protest at the arrest of a former Serb policeman - the latest in a long series of flashpoints. On Thursday, the former officer was moved to house arrest.

Many of the roadblocks still appeared to be in place on Thursday morning, though officials had said the process might take some time.

Tensions remained high, however, as two burned-out trucks filled with gravel stood on a bridge close to the ethically divided town of Mitrovica, some 50 kilometres from the reopened Merdare crossing.

Kosovo police said they were investigating an arson attack.

Around 50,000 Serbs living in northern Kosovo refuse to recognise the government in Pristina or the status of Kosovo as a separate country.