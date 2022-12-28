South Korea is planning to spend 560 billion won ($441.26 million) over the next five years to beef up its ability to fend off North Korean drones, according to Seoul's defence ministry.

The defence ministry made the announcement on Wednesday, two days after North Korean drones crossed into the South in the first such intrusion since 2017.

Monday's incident triggered criticism over South Korea's air defences as it tries to curb the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

President Yoon Suk-yeol chastised the military's handling of the incursion, urging it to hasten the reinforcement of the drone units.

On Tuesday, the military apologised for its response, and said it could not shoot down the drones because they were too small.

On Wednesday, the government said that the midterm defence blueprint for 2023-27 includes a plan to add another drone unit in the army, which operates two squadrons.

The plan also includes the deployment of airborne laser to destroy drones and a jammer to neutralise smaller devices.

"The laser weapon programme is in a testing phase and expected to begin deployment in 2027," a ministry official said.

"The 'soft-kill' type jamming system would improve our response capability against small drones."

In total, the ministry aims to spend 331.4 trillion won ($261 billion) on defence over the next five years, with an average annual increase of 6.8 percent. This year's budget stood at 54.6 trillion won ($43 billion) .