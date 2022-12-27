Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has dismissed his fourth minister in two months to patch a scandal-hit Cabinet that has raised questions over his judgment of staff credentials.

Kenya Akiba, minister in charge of reconstruction of Fukushima and other disaster-hit areas, has faced allegations of mishandling political and election funds and of having murky ties to the Unification Church, whose cozy political ties and practices surrounding followers' huge donations have raised controversy.

“I have made a heavy decision and submitted my resignation," Akiba told reporters on Tuesday after meeting with Kishida. He repeated that he has never violated any law in relation to the issues for which he has been criticised.

Kishida tapped former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe as a replacement. Watanabe's appointment was to be official after a palace ceremony.

Akiba's dismissal was seen as Kishida's attempt to remove an administration's soft spot that could stall upcoming parliamentary work on a key budget bill, including hefty defence spending aimed at bolstering Japan's strike capability.

Four dismissals

Jun Azumi, a senior lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan who has criticised Kishida as making other slow decisions on his staff, said Monday that “four (dismissals) are too much and the prime minister should be held responsible over their appointment."

Kishida also replaced Internal Affairs Minister Mio Sugita, who has made past derogatory remarks against minorities.