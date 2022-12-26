Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged officials to take steps to protect lives in his first public remarks on Covid-19 since Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

"At present, Covid-19 prevention and control in China are facing a new situation and new tasks," Xi said in a directive, according to state broadcaster CCTV on Monday.

"We should launch the patriotic health campaign in a more targeted way... fortify a community line of defence for epidemic prevention and control, and effectively protect people's lives, safety and health," Xi said.

As of Monday, the government reported no new Covid-related deaths in the mainland for December 25, with the death toll standing at 5,241.

But studies have estimated that around one million people could die over the next few months in China.

Many in the population are now grappling with shortages of medicine, while emergency medical facilities are strained by an influx of undervaccinated elderly patients.

In the province of Zhejiang, health officials estimated that one million residents were being infected per day, while Qingdao city predicted roughly 500,000 new daily infections and Dongguan city eyed 250,000 to 300,000.

READ MORE:As Covid cases surge, China takes control of medicine production and supply