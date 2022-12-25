The criminal court of Maldives has found the country's former president Abdulla Yameen guilty on corruption and money laundering charges related to receiving kickbacks from a private company.

The court on Sunday said it expects to announce the sentence soon. Yameen has denied any wrongdoing.

Yameen, who lost power in 2018, was sentenced to five years in jail and fined $5mn in 2019 for embezzling $1mn in state funds, which the prosecution said was acquired through the lease of resort development rights.