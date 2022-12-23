WORLD
Multiple casualties in central Paris shooting, suspect arrested
French officials say an investigation has been opened and that "a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody".
The shooting caused panic in the Paris neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars. / AFP
December 23, 2022

Two people have been killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.

The motives of the gunman were unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition on Friday in rue d'Enghien in the trendy 10th arrondissement.

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP. "His motives remain unknown at this stage."

The shots shortly before 1100 GMT caused panic in the neighbourhood, a bustling area of shops, restaurants and bars.

Resident Emmanuel Boujenan told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

"There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he explained.

Gang violence

He said he saw two people on the floor of the salon with leg wounds.

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP on condition of anonymity that she heard seven or eight shots, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

The Paris prosecutor's office said an investigation had been opened and that "a man aged between 60 and 70 has been arrested and is in custody".

"His identity is in the process of being checked," it added.

Paris is the scene of occasional outbreaks of gang violence and has been repeatedly targeted by terror groups since 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
