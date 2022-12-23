China has requisitioned medical supplies production across the country as millions struggle to obtain essential drugs and testing kits in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Pharmacies in major cities have been stripped bare in the wake of the Chinese government's sudden decision to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

Authorities have urged those with mild symptoms to stay at home and take treatment into their own hands, leading to a run on everything from ibuprofen to rapid antigen tests.

To address nationwide shortages, officials have tapped more than a dozen Chinese pharmaceutical firms to help "secure supplies" of key drugs, which is a euphemism for requisitioning, according to AFP interviews and local media.

At least 11 of 42 test kit makers whose products are licensed by China's medical regulators have had part of their production seized by the government or received orders from the state, local reports said.

Wiz Biotech, a rapid antigen test maker in the southern city of Xiamen, confirmed to AFP that the local government would requisition all kits they produce.

In Beijing, authorities have sent additional staff to six manufacturers of antigen kits to help them "increase production", the municipality said on its website.

Across China, millions are struggling to get hold of essential medical supplies.

"My whole family is sick, and I can't buy medicine," Chengdu resident Yanyan, who gave only her first name, told AFP.

On Thursday, a dozen pharmacies around the country reported fever medicine shortages.

"We haven't had any for a week or two at all... I still have a few painkillers left, but very few," a pharmacist in the northwestern region of Ningxia told AFP.

Some local authorities have instituted rationing policies.

In Zhuhai city, officials said earlier in the week that ID registration would be needed to buy fever medicines at more than 500 pharmacies, with residents now only allowed to purchase six tablets weekly.

Authorities at Nanjing, the capital of eastern Jiangsu province, said they had secured two million fever medication tablets, but added customers were limited to six a week.