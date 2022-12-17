Peru's President Dina Boluarte has refused to step down in the face of violent protests over her predecessor's ouster as she called on lawmakers to bring forward elections as a way to quell unrest.

Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's Congress to pass a proposal to bring forward general elections in a news conference from the presidential palace on Saturday.

"What is solved by my resignation? We will be here, firmly, until Congress determines to bring forward the elections," Boluarte said.

The remarks came a day after Peru's Congress rejected the proposed constitutional reform to move the elections, originally scheduled for 2026, forward to December 2023.

She called on lawmakers to reconsider their position, citing opinion polls that more than 80% of Peruvians want general elections — for both president and Congress — to stabilize the country.

“Don’t be blind,” Boluarte said in some of her strongest rhetoric since taking over from Castillo 10 days ago. “Look at the people and take action in line with what they are asking.”

READ MORE: Explained: Peru's political crisis

Crippling protests