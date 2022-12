Fast News

A call for an early election, a new president, a dramatic impeachment vote and ongoing protests threaten political stability in the South American country.

Peru hasn't had much political stability over the last three decades.

With frequent changes in the leadership, a host of investigations into alleged corruption and many scandals have dominated the political scene in the South American country of more than 33 million.

Now as Peru's new president, Dina Boluarte, has given in to protesters' demands by announcing on Monday in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections, the situation in Peru presents a complex picture.

The backstory

Boluarte wasn't even in the race to take over as the country's president, let alone being the first woman to ever rule Peru. But how things turned out on Wednesday last week, it left many perplexed.

It all started with Congress scheduling a vote to see whether Pedro Castillo, who was the president at the time, could be impeached on charges of corruption.

Castillo, meanwhile, called for the dissolution of the Congress in an attempt to thwart the impeachment vote, installing an emergency setup.

However, what Castillo miscalculated was the reaction his move would get. It was seen as shocking, even by those who were his allies, and eventually, the vote went ahead, resulting in his removal from office and paving the way for Boluarte to take charge.

Difficult first days in office

When Boluarte took charge, she hoped to be allowed to hold the office for the remaining three and a half years of her predecessor, Castillo's, term.

But that changed soon after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for several days, demanding Boluarte's resignation and a new call for elections to replace her and Congress.

Giving in to the protests, Boluarte proposed the scheduling of general elections for April 2024, marking a reversal from what she had previously stated.

"My duty as president of the republic in the current difficult time is to interpret, read and collect the aspirations, interests and concerns, if not of all, of the vast majority of Peruvians," she said.

"So, interpreting in the broadest way the will of the citizens... I have decided to assume the initiative to reach an agreement with the congress of the republic to advance the general elections."

Why are Peruvians protesting?

Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Castillo.

A former teacher and farmer, Castillo gained strong support in less privileged, rural areas of the country to win a divisive election campaign but his approval ratings fell quickly and he faced constant opposition from a fragmented Congress and accusations of "moral incapacity".

He survived two impeachment votes before finally being voted out on a dramatic day where his actions to dissolve Congress sparked allegations of an attempted coup.

The protests rocking Peru heated up, particularly, in rural areas strongholds for Castillo, who is seen as a political newcomer from a less privileged Andean mountain district.

Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalised a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.

While Boluarte has been calling for a time of national unity to heal from the latest political upheaval, many of those demonstrating in favour of Castillo are calling her a "traitor".

"The life of no Peruvian deserves to be sacrificed for political interests," Boluarte tweeted hours before her address to the nation. "I express my condolences for the death of a citizen in Andahuaylas. I reiterate my call for dialogue and to put an end to violence."

Peru has had six presidents in the last six years, including three in a single week in 2020 when Congress flexed its impeachment powers.

