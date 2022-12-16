Japan is set to approve a major defence policy overhaul, including a significant spending hike, as it sheds its years-long pacifist policy to face the "greatest strategic challenge ever" posed by China.

In its most significant defence shake-up in decades, Japan is expected to increase security spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles that can strike far-flung enemy launch sites.

This will be Japan's biggest military shake-up since World War II.

"Fundamentally strengthening our defence capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this severe security environment," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said last week.

The moves will be outlined in three defence and security documents the cabinet is set to approve on Friday.

They are expected to describe Beijing as "the greatest strategic challenge ever to securing the peace and stability of Japan" and a "serious concern" for Japan and the international community.

Increasing counterstrike capabilities

The government plans to raise its defence spending to two percent of GDP by 2027, bringing Japan in line with NATO member guidelines.

The money will fund several projects, including the acquisition of what Japan calls "counterstrike capacity" - the ability to hit launch sites that potentially threaten the country.

While Japanese governments have long suggested that counterstrikes to neutralise enemy attacks would be permissible under the constitution, there has been little appetite to secure the capacity.