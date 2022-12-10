A German children's TV channel has fired one of its presenters for taking part in a Palestinian protest in the occupied West Bank.

Matondo Castlo shared a post on his Instagram account that he was sacked by his KiKa TV network this week for participating in a protest in the town of Beit Dajan near Nablus in August.

He said the demonstration was peaceful and aimed to protest land confiscation by Israeli forces and settlers.

"I didn't intend to express a political statement and particularly not position myself against Israel. I immediately stated this publicly and explained this to KiKa many times,” Castlo said.

'Extremist, Israel hater'