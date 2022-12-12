A war that was supposed to end in 10 days has dragged on for nearly 10 months, with Russia no closer to breaking Ukraine’s spirit or capacity for resistance.

But Ukraine ostensibly is not done throwing up surprises even as Russia appears to be ramping up what it calls a “special military operation”, launched in February this year.

The latest shock for Moscow came when several airfields deep inside Russian territory were hit by drones apparently launched from Ukrainian territory, killing three servicemen.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, in line with its practice of not owning up to any sabotage of Russian infrastructure. But Moscow lost no time accusing Kiev of targeting the strategic Dyagilevo airfield, just a few hours’ drive from the Russian capital and two other military installations.

How crucial the recent strikes are could be gauged from the US denying any hand in the attacks on Russia, prompted by fears of being dragged into the war directly. “We are not enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. We are not encouraging Ukraine to strike beyond its borders,” said Ned Price, the US state department spokesman. But Germany defended the Ukrainian attacks.

Experts feel that the suspected Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russian territory could further escalate tensions in the conflict.

In an apparent reaction to the drone strikes and other battlefield setbacks in places like Kherson, Russian President Vladimir Putin conceded on Wednesday that the fighting “might be a long process”.

“It’s a worrying development to one extent because we see an escalation here that could potentially draw Russia deeper into the war,” says Andreas Krieg, a defence analyst and a senior lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London, Royal College of Defence Studies.

“There are efforts now where I am a bit hopeful that Russians are trying to at least secure what they have achieved so far rather than escalating further. Because they know any further escalation will cause more harm and distress,” Krieg tells TRT World.

Mathieu Boulegue, a consulting fellow with the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, also believes that the strikes will likely start a new phase of tit-for-tat “revenge strikes” from both sides.

If Ukrainians find “more and more loopholes” to attack Russians deep inside their territory, it could potentially lead to a point where diplomacy cannot help, according to Krieg.

If the drone attacks are by Ukraine, “it significantly changes the operational equations in the war,” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“Such a capability increases the ‘operational reach’ of Ukrainian military forces by increasing the depth of the battle space,” Erickson tells TRT World.

How did the strikes happen?

“Well, it’s a drone strike, so it works as all strike drones do. What is to be noted is the ability of the Ukrainian command and control to manage to accomplish such strikes in-depth,” Boulegue tells TRT World.

Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior analyst at New Lines Institute, believes that the drone attacks are a reflection of Ukraine’s “sustained military support from the West as well as its growing domestic military capabilities, particularly when it comes to drone production.”

While it’s unclear how Ukrainians were able to carry out such attacks, it explicitly signals a Russian failure to defend the country’s airspace. The British defence ministry described the attacks as “the most strategically significant failures of force protection” since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

Then, what kind of drones were used to attack Russia?

“According to Russians, those were old Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones. Ukraine still has some of them,” says Illia Ponomarenko, a defence and security reporter at the Kyiv Independent, a Ukrainian newspaper. The Soviet army used Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh drones in the 1970s and 1980s.