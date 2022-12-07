Violence in South Sudan's Upper Nile state has killed an unknown number of people and displaced just over 9,000, some of whom are hiding in swamps, United Nations agencies said.

The latest bloodshed is a continuation of fighting that started in August in a village in Upper Nile and has since spread to other parts of the state and areas of Jonglei and Unity states, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in the latest episode of fighting in Fashoda County that started in mid-November, some 9,100 people had been displaced.

Of these, over 2,300 had sought refuge in the Malakal Protection of Civilians site, a UNOCHA statement said.

"According to local responders at least 75 percent of the newly displaced are women and children, with many children separated from their caregivers," it said.

UNHCR said at least 3,000 had fled to neighbouring Sudan.

"Fleeing civilians are visibly traumatised and report killings, injuries, gender-based violence, abductions, extortion, looting and burning of properties. Many have lost their homes and been separated from their families," UNHCR said.

