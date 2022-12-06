A price cap on Russian oil agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia has come into effect starting from Monday.

It is aimed at restricting Moscow’s revenues, while ensuring that Russia keeps supplying oil to the global market.

An embargo on purchasing Russian seaborne crude is coming into effect alongside the price cap, which EU countries adopted as part of the sixth package of sanctions on June 3. The United States and Canada introduced a similar ban earlier this year.

The move, combined with the Covid-19 restrictions in China, immediately pushed the oil prices up on Monday morning, while supply concerns loomed large.

How does the cap work?

The price cap on Russian oil exports is set at $60 per barrel. Companies based in the countries that apply the ban will not be able to provide services that enable the sale of (Russian) oil priced above the cap, such as insurance enabling maritime transport.

G7 countries – France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States – provide insurance services for 90 percent of the world’s cargo. The EU is a key player in sea freight.

As the world’s second largest crude oil exporter, Russia could easily find new buyers without the cap, which will apply to cargoes loaded after December 5. A further cap on oil products comes into effect on February 5.

Though Moscow is seeking to make a foray into alternative oil markets, the Russian rouble has weakened to a seven-week low against the dollar.

The cap is to be reviewed every two months, with the option to modify it according to price changes. It should be at least 5 percent below the average market price. Revisions would have to be agreed upon by the EU, the G7 and Australia.

What criticism has it drawn?

The Ukrainian president has criticised the price cap for being too low.

The $60 cap is well above the current cost of producing oil in Russia, which means the Kremlin will continue to earn income, even if that revenue is reduced.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has insisted that the cap will help “stabilise global energy prices, benefitting emerging economies around the world,” because they will be able to get hold of Russian crude at a lower cost.

All countries are invited to apply the cap, and those that do not adopt it can choose to continue buying Russian oil above the cap – but without using Western companies to acquire, insure or transport it.

Western leaders are walking a fine line between trying to cut Russia’s oil income and preventing an oil shortage that would cause a price spike and worsen inflation around the world.