Iran has faced many protests since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, but the country was able to shake off every act of public dissent through the use of brute force along with accusations against “foreign forces” inimical to the country.

The story, however, appears to be different this time.

Since the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in mid-September, Iran has been convulsed by widespread public protests on a scale never before seen in the country, especially against Iran’s law that makes the hijab mandatory in public places.

Even after months of protests – which have often turned violent and led to the death of more than 400 people according to human rights groups – the Iranian state’s strong-arm tactics have not been able to deter the protesters or dismantle the demonstrations.

Even as the protests rage on, a growing debate on disbanding the controversial morality police has gained ground in the Iranian political landscape. However, what will happen to this unit has not been clear yet.

What has, however, become apparent are the broad divisions in the country over the hijab law, the protests and how the government has responded to the call for reforms.

While hardliners – especially in parliament – are demanding the death penalty for the protesters, the moderate and reformists are asking the Raisi government to slow down on its suppression of the protests, according to a Tehran-based Iranian journalist who wants to stay anonymous due to security concerns.

“But most moderates and reformists are still voiceless because they are afraid of the risks of speaking about the protests,” she tells TRT World.

Ali Vaez, Iran Project Director of the American think-tank International Crisis Group, too says that “the more moderate forces have asked the leadership to address the people’s grievances”.

Despite Raisi’s harsh rhetoric against the protests, some reformists like Mohammed Khatami, a former president, publicly backed the protesters, saying that they had legitimate reasons to be on the streets over their concerns for the country’s economic and political problems. Some clerics and reformists have also urged the government to hold a new referendum on Iran’s constitution.

But Vaez does not believe that “the kind of elite fracturing that happened in the 2009 protests has not occurred” yet this time around.

Failed outreach

While the Iranian elite’s differences over the protests might not be so significant, some members of the country’s prominent political clans – like the Khomeinis and the Rafsanjanis – have shown their disapproval of the Raisi government’s crackdown on the protests, forcing the hardliner president to reach out to them.

“There has certainly been an outreach, but if the objective was to bring them out to support the current government, it has failed,” Vaez tells TRT World, referring to the Raisi administration’s recent contacts with family members of the Rafsanjanis and Khomeinis to get their backing for his government.

“The Rafsanjanis have been much more outspoken in support of the protests to the extent that Faezeh was among the first prominent figures to be arrested,” says Vaez. Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani is the daughter of the former two-term President, the late Hashemi Rafsanjani, one of the leading political figures in the country. Faezeh is a women’s rights activist who had earlier served as a member of parliament.

“The Khomeinis have been much more cautious,” she adds. The Khomeini family’s patriarch Ayatollah Khomeini – the spiritual leader of the 1979 Revolution – had very much laid the foundation of the current state.

The Tehran-based journalist also confirms Raisi’s appeal to the two political families to help calm down the protests but adds that the family members rejected it for fear of public backlash.