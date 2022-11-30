WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy invites Musk to Ukraine after billionaire's 'peace' proposal
"I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own," President Zelenskyy tells a summit, referring to maverick Elon Musk's proposal to end Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy invites Musk to Ukraine after billionaire's 'peace' proposal
Zelenskyy has said he will never negotiate with Russia as long as Putin remained its leader. / AP Archive
November 30, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised US billionaire Elon Musk's proposal to end Russia's offensive in Ukraine and invited him to visit his war-scarred country.

At an event organised by The New York Times, Zelenskyy on Wednesday appeared to mock the maverick billionaire's proposal, saying he should come to Ukraine.

"I think that either someone has influence over him, or he somehow draws conclusions on his own," Zelenskyy said by video link at the Times' DealBook Summit, referring to Musk.

"If you want to understand what Russia has done here — come to Ukraine and you will see it all for yourself.

"And then you will tell me how to end this war, who started it and when it can be ended."

READ MORE: Ukraine hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network

Recommended

Musk's proposal

In October, Musk sparked controversy on Twitter by proposing a peace deal involving re-running under UN supervision referendums in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula and giving Ukraine a neutral status.

Zelenskyy has responded with a Twitter poll of his own, asking: "Which @elonmusk do you like more?" with the options "One who supports Ukraine" and "One who supports Russia".

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 in order to "de-Nazify" the pro-Western country.

He has called on Ukraine to cease hostilities and negotiate after ordering a partial mobilisation to bolster his forces and threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Zelenskyy has said he will never negotiate with Russia as long as Putin remained its leader.

READ MORE: Elon Musk to Putin: I challenge you to fight, stake is Ukraine's fate

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people