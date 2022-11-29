Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Russia says it will target NATO's missiles in Ukraine

Ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defence systems, denouncing the alliance as a "criminal entity" for delivering arms to what he called "extremist regimes".

"If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not clear from his message whether he was referring to Patriot systems, Ukrainian forces or NATO personnel becoming a target. "The civilised world does not need this organisation. It must repent to humanity and be dissolved as a criminal entity," he wrote in an earlier post.

Ukraine still has 30% power deficit after Russian attacks

Ukraine still has a 30 percent deficit of electricity, six days after the last big wave of Russian missile strikes on its power grid, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He reiterated at a government meeting that Ukraine had enough natural gas in storage to get through winter.

Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

An uneasy calm hung over Kiev as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was to announce substantial US aid for Ukraine’s energy grid, US officials said. Targeted Russian strikes have battered Ukraine’s power infrastructure since early October in what Western officials have described as a Russian attempt campaign to weaponise the coming winter cold.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at the outset of the Bucharest meeting that Russia “is willing to use extreme brutality and leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter. So we must stay the course and help Ukraine prevail as a sovereign nation.”

Russia says nuclear treaty still effective despite postponement of talks with US

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the New START treaty on nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States remained effective, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

That was despite a lack of mutual inspections and Russia's last-minute decision to call off talks of a joint commission this week, Ryabkov added.

Ukraine receives French long-range rocket systems

Ukraine said it had received a multiple rocket launcher system from France adding to the arsenal of long-range artillery credited with changing dynamics on the battlefield against Russia.

"LRU from France have arrived in Ukraine! The Ukrainian army is now even more powerful," Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.

The French-provided LRU is the fourth variety of sophisticated rocket-launcher system (MLRS) -- after HIMARS, M270 and MARS II -- to be supplied to Ukraine to help Kiev battle Russia's offensive.

Poland to charge Ukrainian refugees for government-provided housing

Poland plans to charge Ukrainian refugees for food and housing after 4 months of staying in state accommodation, the government said.

More than a million Ukrainian refugees made a temporary home in Poland, Ukraine's western neighbour, after Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, relying on the kindness of strangers who opened up their homes and government aid.

But after an initial outpouring of public support for refugees, resources are drying up and refugees are having a harder time finding flats and getting support with Poland facing a cost of living crisis and budget strains.

Ukraine will never be a place of devastation: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s president said that Russia continues to attack his country but vowed that “Ukraine will never be a place of devastation.”

“They are capable of nothing but devastation. This is all they leave behind. And what they are doing now against Ukraine is their attempt to take revenge. To take revenge for the fact that Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves from them,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The president underlined that Kiev will never accept orders from Moscow and will “do everything to restore every object, every house, every enterprise destroyed by the occupiers.”