Dressed in a signature mix of black, white, mint and purple shirts, volunteers at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar have one thing in common: they all want to give back to the community they call their own.

The volunteers, which are mostly expats, come from different parts of the world. They have different mother tongues, and varying cultures. But they want to make the world’s biggest event a success.

Aisha Rauf, who was born in Qatar but has roots in Pakistan, believes this is the time to express her love and gratitude for the gulf state by being a part of the effort that has gone into making the tournament possible.

The 32-year-old volunteers for 10 hours a day.

This is besides her full-time job as a Customer Care Executive at Qatar’s telecommunications giant Ooredoo Group, which is also the official Middle East & Africa telecom partner of FIFA World Cup.

“I work in the morning for eight hours before I head to the designated stadium where I am supposed to volunteer,” Rauf tells TRT World.

“I help spectators navigate during the games, working for almost 10 hours and sometimes more.”

By the end of the day, Aisha says she does feel exhausted, but working as a volunteer is a “very rewarding” experience for her.

“I feel like I have played a role in making this tournament possible. The whole experience is very fulfilling,” she adds.

Yasser Khalid, an Indian expat, echoed her sentiments and explained what prompted him to become a volunteer.

Driving an electric buggy car at the 60,000-seat Al Bayt Stadium, which is named and designed after the tents used by nomads, Khalid expresses his love for football.

“Qatar has given me so much. I immediately jumped on the opportunity to volunteer and was grateful that my application got accepted.”

“I usually drive media personnel from one point to another, but my duties change when needed.