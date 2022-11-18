Ukrainian experts have started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Friday that Ukrainian experts were already working at the site, but did not mention Kiev's demand to take part in the investigation.

"I am grateful to the Polish side for granting (the experts) access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do," he said.

Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.

Kiev denied this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast, and demanded access to the site and a role in the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

READ MORE: Missile landing in Poland wasn't Russian attack: Warsaw, NATO

'Very intensive contact'