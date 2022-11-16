Iran has claimed that several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran as anti-government demonstrations persist throughout the country.

"People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law," Iranian Interior Minister Iran Ahmad Vahidi told a state-run TV on Wednesday.

France's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tehran has repeatedly accused that there are external elements of trying to stoke the nationwide protests.

France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said last week that a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

France had earlier urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.

On September 16 Masha Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman died in the custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

