A Palestinian woman has been killed by Israeli army fire during a military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said on Monday that 19-year-old Sanaa al Tal, was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah.

The statement did not provide further details, but activists circulated a video on social media platforms showing Israeli soldiers opening fire on a Palestinian car.

The official Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces had opened fire on a Palestinian car and arrested its occupants.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

The Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank on a near-daily basis to detain what they say are "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes.

The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

