India has been told to take a tougher stand on growing sexual violence and religious discrimination and ratify the torture convention, as countries raked over its human rights record at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India was facing its Universal Periodic Review on Thursday, which all 193 UN countries must undergo every four years.

"We recommend that India reduce the broad application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and similar laws against human rights activists, journalists and religious minorities," said Michele Taylor, the US ambassador to the council.

"Despite legal protections, discrimination and violence based on gender and religious affiliation persist. The application of anti-terror legislation has led to prolonged detentions of human rights defenders and activists," she added.

Canada urged India to probe all acts of sexual violence, and protect freedom of religion by investigating religious violence "including against Muslims".

Nepal said New Delhi should "strengthen its efforts to combat discrimination and violence against women and girls".

British ambassador Simon Manley urged India "to ensure its existing laws against child labour, human trafficking and forced labour are fully implemented".

China likewise said India should "take measures to fight human trafficking", and pursue gender equality.

Bhutan said India needed to take further steps to combat sexual offences against women and children, while Germany said it "remains concerned about the rights of marginalised groups".

Saudi Arabia urged India to reduce child and maternal mortality rates.

Australia urged India to establish a formal moratorium on the death penalty.

Switzerland said India should "ensure open access to social networks and not impose any measures that would slow down or block internet connections".

