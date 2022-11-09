WORLD
Palestinian killed by Israeli forces as protests erupt in Nablus
Local residents say clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.
A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers. / AA Archive
November 9, 2022

A Palestinian has been killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The official Palestine TV said that a man died of his serious injuries from Israeli fire in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus on Wednesday.

Local residents said clashes erupted when Israeli settlers guarded by army forces stormed Joseph’s tomb in Nablus during which Israeli soldiers used fire and tear gas canisters.

Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers reportedly exchanged fire in the area.

A local Palestinian armed group calling itself the “Balata Brigade” said one of its members was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated dozens of Palestinians on the site, including three who were shot by live fire.

Joseph's tomb has long been a flashpoint for violence.

Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. 

Muslims, however, challenge this claim, saying an Islamic cleric – Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat – was buried at the site two centuries ago.

SOURCE:AA
