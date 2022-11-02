China has ordered an industrial park that houses an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn (2317.TW) to enter a seven-day lockdown.

The move on Wednesday is set to intensify pressure on the Apple supplier as it scrambles to quell worker discontent at the base.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect.

The curbs, which will last until November 9, include barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles on roads within that area.

The move could impact the transport of goods in and out of the complex.

Drop in output

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, accounting for 70 percent of iPhone shipments globally.

It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant where it employs about 200,000 people, though it has other smaller production sites in India and south China.