In the coming weeks, Türkiye will be completing the ratification process to join the 1920 Svalbard Treaty, which will offer Ankara new opportunities for research and economic activity in the Arctic region.

The Arctic encompasses the lands and territorial waters of eight countries (The US, Canada, Russia, Iceland, Denmark [because of Greenland], Norway, Finland, and Sweden) on three continents. Unlike the Antarctic, the Arctic has no land mass covering its pole, just the ocean. The region is home to some of the roughest terrain and harshest weather on the planet. It is also one of the least populated areas in the world, with sparse nomadic communities and few large cities and towns. Regions are often very remote and lack basic transport infrastructure.

But the Arctic is becoming an area of increasing importance—and competition. The region is rich in minerals, wildlife, fish, and other natural resources. According to some estimates, up to 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil reserves and almost one-third of the world’s undiscovered natural gas reserves are in the Arctic. The melting of some Arctic ice during the summer months means new shipping lanes opening, increased tourism, and further natural resource exploration. It is no surprise that Türkiye wants to get more involved in the region—and the Svalbard Treaty offers the perfect opportunity.

The Svalbard Treaty is named after the Svalbard archipelago, located well above the Arctic Circle off the coast of Norway and about 500 nautical miles from the North Pole. Svalbard has a small population of around 2,000 and is home to the northernmost permanently inhabited human settlement in the world. As part of the series of international agreements and treaties that followed World War One, Norway was granted sovereignty over the islands as part of the1920 Svalbard Treaty. However, the terms of the treaty allow any of the treaty’s signatories to have non-discriminatory access to the islands’ fishing, hunting, and natural resources.

These signatories include major powers, such as Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China, as well as countries far from the Arctic, such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and even Afghanistan. In total, some 46 countries enjoy equal access to Svalbard’s natural resources—and Türkiye wants to make it 47.

The military use of Svalbard is limited in peacetime due to the restrictions placed on the region under the 1920 treaty, which demilitarized the islands. Even so, this has not stopped the islands from being part of the great power competition in the 21st century.