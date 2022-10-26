President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have held talks focused heavily on Iran, with the two leaders discussing Tehran's nuclear programme and what Washington alleges is the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

Herzog noted on Wednesday that Iran was "moving toward" becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are "killing innocent citizens in Ukraine."

"Today, the Iranian regime is crushing thousands of Iranian citizens — young men and women — who are demonstrating and simply pleading to have their own liberties," Herzog said, referring to ongoing protests over the death in custody of Iranian citizen Mahsa Amini.

"I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing."

Israeli officials have made the case to Biden that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement would not stop Tehran from achieving its nuclear ambitions and would destabilise the region.

The Biden administration, however, until recently seemed determined to bring back the deal, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear programme to the limits it set.

But the administration has sounded increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for the deal in recent weeks as Iran has allegedly shipped drones to Russia for use in its conflict against Ukraine.

Lebanon maritime deal, West Bank situation