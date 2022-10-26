In its ongoing tech war with China, the United States has taken multiple steps in the past decade to hamper Beijing’s ascendance in the technology sector.

Washington has already stonewalled Huawei from the 5G market, imposed sanctions on another Chinese telecom firm ZTE and bullied Dutch company ASML into holding back delivery of chip-making equipment to Chinese firms.

But the policy announced by President Joe Biden on October 7 is by far the toughest as it goes beyond restricting technology transfer to China’s military, the primary cause of concern for Washington.

“The latest US export controls mainly target US persons who work for semiconductor firms in China. This measure in my view is a huge blow,” says Dr Monique Chu, a lecturer of Chinese politics at the University of Southampton.

Since the early-2000s, China’s semiconductor firms have relied heavily on foreign talent, including expats educated in the West and engineers from neighbouring Taiwan.

“And many of these Chinese returnees and Taiwanese engineers working in China's industry either have US green cards or dual nationalities,” Dr Chu tells TRT World.

Under latest export controls, US citizens, green card holders and residents would require a government licence if they want to work with China’s semiconductor companies in any capacity.

This includes even support service, a routine work that companies offer when they sell any product to a client.

US lawmakers have made it clear that such licences or permits won’t be given in the first place, effectively stopping American citizens and residents from working in China.

Hitting the heart

Chinese semiconductor firms have long relied on foreign talent to catch up with their Western peers such as Intel and Qualcomm.

The Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s largest contract chip maker, was established by Richard Chang, a Taiwanese-American.

In the early years, around one-third of SMIC’s engineers were foreigners, including many Americans, Dr Chu wrote in her book The East Asian Computer Chip War.

Before the latest curbs, US officials mainly focused on blocking chip designers and manufacturers from selling their products to the Chinese military.