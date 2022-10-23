An attack on three lorries and a motorcycle in western Niger near the border with Mali has killed 11 people, local sources have said, calling it a suspected insurgency attack.

The assault took place on Saturday morning on a remote road in the so-called "three borders" region between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso plagued by militants linked with the Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror groups.

A local government official in the Banibangou area, where the attack occurred, said armed men intercepted three trucks on a remote road and killed their nine occupants.

Two people riding a motorcycle also died, he added.