TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye lowers policy rate by 150 basis points to 10.5%
Turkish Central Bank says it plans to end the cut cycle after another rate cut in the next meeting.
Türkiye lowers policy rate by 150 basis points to 10.5%
In the previous monetary policy meeting last month, the bank lowered the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent. / Reuters Archive
October 20, 2022

Türkiye's Central Bank has lowered its policy interest rate by 150 basis points to 10.5 percent.

Geopolitical risks on global economy are increasing and recession expectations are getting stronger on a global scale, the bank said in a press release on Thursday.

"Increase in inflation is driven by the lagged and indirect effects of rising energy costs resulting from geopolitical developments, effects of pricing formations that are not supported by economic fundamentals, strong negative supply shocks caused by the rise in global energy, food and agricultural commodity prices," it said.

The bank added: "The Committee expects disinflation process to start on the back of measures taken and decisively implemented for strengthening sustainable price and financial stability along with the resolution of the ongoing regional conflict."

Recommended

READ MORE:Türkiye ‘becomes’ hub of business opportunities amid global crises

The bank said it plans to end the cut cycle after another rate cut in the next meeting.

In the previous monetary policy meeting last month, the bank lowered the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent.

READ MORE:Size of Türkiye's economy grew 11% to $802.7B in 2021

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years