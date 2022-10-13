A US jury has spared Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty for killing 17 people in a Florida high school, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.

The jury rejected the death penalty in the 2018 Parkland school shooting case after deliberating for about seven hours over two days.

Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

The three-month trial to determine whether he should be executed included graphic videos and photos from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

His lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, told the jury during her closing argument on Tuesday that life in prison would still be a horrible punishment and suggested that other prisoners might target him.

But that wasn't enough for many family members, who went before TV cameras, one by one, to express their shock and anger at the jury's decision. Some called Cruz a "monster," while others cried.

"This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane," Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury's decision was read. "We need justice."

"We are beyond disappointed with the outcome today," Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, was killed, said at the news conference.

"This should have been the death penalty, 100 percent. ... I sent my daughter to school and she was shot eight times. ... I cannot understand. I just don’t understand."

