Police in The Gambia have announced an investigation into the deaths of dozens of children, amid growing concern over imported medicines.

Following the deaths of 66 children, most from acute kidney failure, police said in a statement on Saturday they were putting senior officers on the investigation.

India is investigating cough syrups made by a local pharmaceutical company after the World Health Organisation said they could be responsible for the deaths.

President Adama Barrow authorised the health authorities "to suspend the license of the suspected... importer" involved in the case, his office said on Saturday evening.

The Foreign Ministry was to communicate "his government's most profound concern" to the Indian embassy, it added.

Barrow on Friday promised to boost health measures including better quality control over imported medicines.

He said the government would leave "no stone unturned" to get to the bottom of the incident.

READ MORE: WHO probes India syrups after dozens of children die in Gambia