Ukraine has blamed Russia for shelling a convoy of civilian cars in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 25 people on the front line, drawing swift rebuttal by a pro-Kremlin official who accused Kiev's forces of carrying out the attack.

Police and emergency workers rushed to the scene of Friday's missile strike, the impact of which threw chunks of dirt into the air and sprayed the vehicles with shrapnel. The windows of the vehicles — mostly cars and three vans — were blown out.

The vehicles were packed with the occupants' belongings, blankets and suitcases. Two bodies lay in a white mini-van in front of that car, its windows blown and the sides pitted with shrapnel.

A woman who gave her name as Nataliya said she and her husband had been visiting their children in Zaporizhzhia.

"We were returning to my mother who is 90 years old. We have been spared. It’s a miracle," she said, standing with her husband beside their car.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia a "terrorist state" and "bloodthirsty scum" after the strikes that also wounded 50 people.

"Only complete terrorists could do this," Zelenskyy said. "...You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!"

Blame game