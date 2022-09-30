WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iran ups pressure on celebrities, media over Mahsa Amini protests
Authorities warn filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors, who have backed demonstrations against the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, against fanning the "flames of the riots."
Iran ups pressure on celebrities, media over Mahsa Amini protests
A pro-government woman holds the Iranian flag during a rally against the recent protest gatherings in Iran. / Reuters
September 30, 2022

Iran has stepped up pressure on celebrities and journalists over the wave of women-led protests sparked by outrage over the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the country's police.

Filmmakers, athletes, musicians and actors have backed the demonstrations, and many saw it as a signal when the national football team remained in their black tracksuits when the anthems were played before a match in Vienna against Senegal.

"We will take action against the celebrities who have fanned the flames of the riots," Tehran provincial governor Mohsen Mansouri said, according to the ISNA news agency.

Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei similarly charged that "those who became famous thanks to support from the system have joined the enemy when times are difficult".

The warnings came after almost two weeks of protests across Iran and a deadly crackdown that human rights group Amnesty International says has been marked by "ruthless violence by security forces".

Fars news agency has said "around 60" people had been killed.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights has reported a death toll of at least 83 people, including children.

READ MORE:Iran's Raisi accuses US of stoking unrest after Mahsa Amini's death

Iran blames outside forces 

Public anger flared after Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died on September 16, three days after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules for women on wearing hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Recommended

"Woman, Life, Freedom!" protesters have chanted ever since, in Iran's biggest demonstrations in almost three years, in which women have defiantly burned their headscarves and cut their hair.

President Ebrahim Raisi warned that, despite "grief and sorrow" over Amini's death, public security "is the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran and no one is allowed to break the law and cause chaos".

Iran on Thursday slammed "interference" in its internal affairs by France over a statement in support of the protests, having earlier complained to Britain and Norway.

Solidarity protests with Iranian women have been held worldwide, and rallies are planned in 70 cities on Saturday.

Iran has blamed outside forces, including the US, for the protests and on Wednesday launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed 13 people in Iraq's Kurdistan region, accusing armed groups based there of fuelling the unrest.

The US on Thursday said one of its citizens had been killed in the Iranian strikes, separately announcing the fresh enforcement of sanctions on Tehran's oil sales.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he told Western diplomats at recent UN meetings that the protests were "not a big deal" for the stability of the country.

"There is not going to be regime change in Iran," he told National Public Radio in New York on Wednesday. "Don't play to the emotions of the Iranian people."

READ MORE:Iranian police call woman's custody death 'unfortunate' as protests erupt

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba