WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief: Russia annexations have 'no place in modern world'
Antonio Guterres says that proceeding with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned.
UN chief: Russia annexations have 'no place in modern world'
Guterres says any annexation of a country's territory based on the use of force violates the UN Charter and international law. / Reuters Archive
September 29, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia's plans to declare the annexation of occupied parts of Ukraine, calling it "a dangerous escalation" that "has no place in the modern world."

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Guterres said on Thursday in a statement.

"It must not be accepted."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the four regions, large parts of which are occupied by Russian forces, would be formally incorporated into Russia in a Kremlin ceremony on Friday.

Guterres said any annexation of a country's territory based on the use of force violates the UN Charter and international law.

READ MORE: Erdogan voices displeasure over Russia-backed referenda in Ukraine

Recommended

Jeopardising peace prospects

He said much-criticised referendums held by Russia in the occupied regions took place in the middle of war under Russian armed occupation and outside Ukraine's own constitutional framework.

"They cannot be called a genuine expression of the popular will," he said.

"The Russian Federation, as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, shares a particular responsibility to respect the Charter," he added.

"Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardise the prospects for peace." 

READ MORE: Will Friday’s referendum complicate the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba