Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the ceremony at the Kremlin and deliver a speech.
President Vladimir Putin will hold a signing ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday to add territories of Ukraine into Russia, his spokesperson has said.
Putin make a speech at the September 30 event during which Moscow will formally annex the four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00 (1200 GMT), a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia," he said.
Peskov told reporters that the heads of the four regions, where a five-day voting wrapped up on Tuesday, will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony.
Russian-backed officials in those regions — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine's south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east — have said referendums showed overwhelming majorities of their populations had voted to join Russia.
Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes as a sham.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
