Türkiye vows to protect national interests amid provocative Greek moves
Türkiye's National Security Council urges actors encouraging Greece to arm Aegean islands with non-military status to exercise common sense.
Türkiye's National Security Council held a four-hour long meeting in the capital Ankara. / AA
September 28, 2022

Türkiye will not refrain from utilising legitimate methods to protect its national interests in the face of Greece's increasingly provocative actions, the country’s National Security Council has said.

The council urged all "actors encouraging Greece to arm islands that have non-military status … to exercise common sense," according to a statement released after a four-hour meeting on Wednesday chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara.

The council criticised the US for its recent move to lift the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration, saying the decision was "contrary to the spirit of alliance" and should be revoked.

Türkiye will continue to defend the rights of Turkish Cypriots, the council asserted, while calling on the international community to recognise the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The council also condemned Armenia’s provocations against Azerbaijan, urging Yerevan to fulfil its obligations and make efforts for peace.

