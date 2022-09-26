Fast News

Türkiye is following Greece's policies filled "with provocation", says President Erdogan, adding that his country will not fail to defend its rights and interests against Greece.

"We are well aware of real intentions of those who provoked and unleashed Greek politicians against us," says President Erdogan. (AA)

"The occupation-looking military buildups of foreign countries all over Greece should, in essence, disturb Greek people, not us," Erdogan said after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Erdogan's remarks came after Turkish army drones recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on the Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Also, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and stressed measures should be taken to prevent the use of weapons there.

Greece's provocation

Erdogan said Türkiye is following Greece's policies filled "with provocation."

"We are well aware that the real intentions of those who provoked and unleashed Greek politicians against us are to hinder our programme of building up a great and powerful Türkiye," he stressed.

The president added Türkiye will not fail to defend the country's rights and interests against Greece, "utilising all the means at our disposal," reiterating that Greece is not at the same level as Türkiye.

Diplomatic successes

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdogan said Türkiye is in close contact with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have attained many diplomatic successes, from grain shipments to prisoner exchanges, by maintaining our dialogue with both sides," Erdogan said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

Erdogan said over five million tonnes of grain from Ukraine were exported since the first vessel sailed under the Türkiye-brokered deal on August 1.

The president stressed that he drew attention to Türkiye's mediation role in the migration crisis and grain shipment on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York and that he got appreciation from the world leaders.

Erdogan reiterated his wish to bring Putin and Zelenskyy together at a negotiating table to end the conflict.

Source: AA