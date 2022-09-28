Russia's President Vladimir Putin has ordered 300,000 reservists to go to Ukraine to fight a controversial war against an enemy which has many commonalities with Russia – from religion to history.

The decision marks a radical tactical adjustment in Putin’s Ukraine offensive in an attempt to mobilise not only reservists but the whole nation in Moscow’s fight against Kiev. But anti-draft protests across Russia and long queues of cars on Russian borders reportedly carrying reservists defying Putin's call indicate that his plan is chequered with obstacles.

Experts differ on whether Putin’s mobilisation will bear fruit in the long run as many Russian citizens expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's decree.

“If all 300,000 reservists are deployed on the Ukrainian fronts, it gives Putin better choices. For example, Putin can either build strong defences [in eastern and southern Ukraine] or go back on the offensive (or both),” says Edward Erickson, a former American military officer and a retired professor of military history at the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“Mobilising reserves provides replacements for casualties but, equally important, provides leaders and planners with strategic and operational choices and options that they would not otherwise have. It is better to have excess capacity available and not need it -- rather than to do without excess capacity and then need it,” Erickson tells TRT World.

Erickson assesses that these reserves will be used for “a new spring offensive in 2023 and add depth to the defensive lines in the meantime”. He also reminds that other nations, including the US, also mobilised reserves during past engagements when “wars last longer than planned”-- from Korea to Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Can reservists change the equation?

While the American military analyst believes that Putin’s efforts have a chance to succeed, sending a strong signal to Ukrainian president Zelenskyy and his allies that Moscow is "doubling down" on its strategic investment, Erickson also wonders why it came so late. “I am surprised that Putin waited so long to do this,” he says.

Under increasing Western pressure over its Ukraine offensive, Russia needs more forces to maintain its military presence in ethnically diverse regions from the Baltics to Caucasus and the Far East, Erickson believes.

But Putin’s call-up faces many hurdles, from training issues to armament, as experts warn that reservists can’t do the job professional army has not been able to do in Ukraine until now.

Several experts TRT World spoke to agree that Putin’s move was fraught with danger.

“Inexperienced reservists aren't going to help,” says Ioannis Koskinas, an American military analyst.

Mehmet Emin Koc, a retired Turkish special forces colonel and a security analyst, concurs. “It is not possible to create new units with high combat readiness in a short time by recruiting so many personnel and providing the necessary training, and then equipping them with the necessary weapons and equipment,” Koc says.

Ulas Pehlivan, a military analyst and another former Turkish army officer, also views the situation similarly to Koc. “It will take time for the reserve personnel to refresh and adapt to the region,” Pehlivan tells TRT World.