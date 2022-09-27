A delegation from the Swedish Justice Ministry will visit Türkiye on October 5-6 to hold technical talks on the extradition of terrorists under NATO memorandum, the Turkish justice minister has said.

"We expect Sweden and Finland to extradite FETO and PKK (terror group) members to Türkiye within the scope of the NATO agreement," Bekir Bozdag on Monday told the reporters after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Bozdag said Ankara wants the extradition of the terrorists who were indicted and prosecuted in Türkiye.

He added that no information was given about whether those whose extradition Türkiye wanted had left Sweden and Finland.

Tolerating terrorist groups